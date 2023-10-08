Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend

A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.

While Canadians take the time to remember all the things they’re thankful for, what many would love to see is a cheaper grocery bill.

“Things are getting worse and too many people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Charles Levkoe, an associate professor at Lakehead University.

According to Statistics Canada, there was a 6.8 per cent increase in food prices this past August, compared to August of 2022. That also represents a 17.3 per cent increase from two years prior.

Many shoppers are feeling the pinch this Thanksgiving, with some opting to leave some of the more expensive items off the menu.

“People are really on the hunt this year to try and put together an affordable Thanksgiving and it may not be the traditional Thanksgiving that we are used to seeing,” said interim CEO Kim Wilhelm with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

The local food bank has reported a 30 to 40 per cent boost in client demand this Thanksgiving compared to last. Wilhelm says that demand is felt year-round.

“The reality is those accessing food assistance are accessing it 365 days a year, not just Thanksgiving,” she explained.

Many shoppers continue to hope the relief comes sooner rather than later.

“Based on our forecast last year, we are expecting the food inflation rate to end at about five per cent by the end of this year,” said Sylvain Charlebois of Dalhousie University.

For another year, the Onkel Hans Food Drive returns for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday. Volunteers will be on hand to collect cash donations and non-perishable food items for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.