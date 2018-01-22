Featured
Dellen Millard to face trial for father's murder in April
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 2:35PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 6:32PM EST
Dellen Millard will soon be facing a murder trial.
Millard’s lawyer Ravin Pillay has told CP24 that the first-degree murder in connection with the death of Millard’s father Wayne Millard will begin April 3.
Wayne Millard died on Nov. 29, 2012. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but the case was later reopened.
Dellen Millard was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in 2014.