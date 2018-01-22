

CTV Kitchener





Dellen Millard will soon be facing a murder trial.

Millard’s lawyer Ravin Pillay has told CP24 that the first-degree murder in connection with the death of Millard’s father Wayne Millard will begin April 3.

Wayne Millard died on Nov. 29, 2012. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but the case was later reopened.

Dellen Millard was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in 2014.