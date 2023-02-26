Delivery driver robbery under investigation in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking into a robbery they say involved two people threatening a delivery driver with a baton and demanding a food order.

According to a news release, the driver was in the area of Stewart Avenue and MacDonald Avenue in Cambridge around 1 a.m. Friday.

The delivery driver was allegedly approached by two unknown men who threatened them with a baton.

Police say the driver handed over the food order and the suspects ran off.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, around 5'8, thin build, and last seen wearing a hoodie and mask.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, around six feet tall, with a thin build, and last seen wearing a dark coat, hoodie, and mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS (519-570-9777) or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477, waterloocrimestoppers.com).