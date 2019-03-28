

CTV Kitchener





A delivery driver was allegedly robbed in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Regional police responded to the incident on Clark Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

Three suspects, armed with weapons, allegedly demanded the driver’s personal items and cash.

They then fled the area on foot.

The driver was not physically injured in the altercation.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.