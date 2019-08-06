Featured
Delivery driver robbed at knife point
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 8:53AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a delivery service driver was robbed at knife point.
It happened last night around 12:00 a.m. in the Highpark Avenue and Hillmount Street in Kitchener.
The male drive was not injured.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0 with a slim build.
Police say he was wearing a ski mask, dark hoodie, white mittens, long black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is ask to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.