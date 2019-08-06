

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a delivery service driver was robbed at knife point.

It happened last night around 12:00 a.m. in the Highpark Avenue and Hillmount Street in Kitchener.

The male drive was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0 with a slim build.

Police say he was wearing a ski mask, dark hoodie, white mittens, long black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is ask to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.