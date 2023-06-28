Deliberations begin in trial for the driver accused in double-fatal crash near Kitchener bus terminal

The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in the trial of Juan Mendoza, the man accused of killing two people in a fiery downtown Kitchener crash in 2019.

Mendoza was driving a vehicle that crashed in May 2019, killing his wife and another passenger. A third passenger was injured.

Earlier this month, Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges including dangerous operation causing death, and impaired driving causing death.

Throughout the trial, court heard Mendoza was highly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Security footage played for the jury showed the vehicle leaving a parking lot off Ontario St. and speeding through the Charles St. bus terminal, eventually hitting a pole on Gaukel St.

Closing arguments were heard on Tuesday.

DELIBERATIONS

The judge finished charging the jury just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, giving clear instructions to the 12 jurors on what they need to decide.

The jury must determine if it was Mendoza’s impaired driving that caused the vehicle to crash and ultimately cause the deaths.

The Crown argued that his intoxication caused him not to apply the brake and keep driving the vehicle until it crashed.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s lawyer argues the vehicle malfunctioned causing Mendoza to have to swerve and avoid obstacles.

If no decision is made by tonight around 8 p.m., the jury will be sequestered until Thursday morning to continue deliberating.