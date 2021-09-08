Delhi Street closes near Guelph General Hospital due to serious crash: police

KITCHENER -

Guelph police say Delhi Street was closed near the hospital on Wednesday afternoon due to a serious collision.

In a tweet from police around 12:10 p.m., officials said the closure is from Emma Street to Derry Street.

Delhi Street in #Guelph will be closed between Emma and Derry as police investigate a serious collision in the area of the hospital. Please avoid the area. #guelph #prideservicetrust -st pic.twitter.com/bm3pLT8lch — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) September 8, 2021

Guelph General Hospital sent out a tweet saying police were investigating an incident in front of their emergency department. Anyone who needs to access the emergency room should use Delhi Street from Eramosa Street. The closure is expected to last until at least 3 p.m.