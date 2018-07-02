

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





While most of the county wrapped up its Canada Day celebrations on July 1, the Township of Norwich had only just begun the next day.

According to organizers, the planning began late this year due to unforeseen circumstances.

This meant that entertainment and activities were booked before the township could organize its celebrations.

So the planning committee decided to push the celebration back one day.

That worked out in favour of those who don’t celebrate on Sundays for religious reasons, but that’s not why the decision was made, a planner said.

“That wasn’t really a main consideration of the committee,” said Shelley Buchanan, the co-chair of the Oxford Centre Canada Day committee. “Once we had decided to hold it on the second, this is even better, that means these groups will also be able to attend our event.”

Their goal was to maximize the number of people who could attend the event.

Since most businesses would be open on Sunday and closed the next day for the statutory holiday, she said holding the event on July 2 made the most sense.