Deep freeze grips Waterloo Region

Frigid temperatures are expected in Waterloo Region this week with wind chill values hovering around -20.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -12 Celsius Monday. With winds gusting to 40 km per hour, it will feel like -25 C in the morning and -20 C in the afternoon.

Tuesday won’t be much better. A high of -10 C is expected with wind chill values between -19 and -24.

Walkers brave the cold on Kitchener's Iron Horse Trail in this Jan. 13 Weather Watcher photo. (Larry Ellis/Submitted)

The bitterly cold temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend before things start to warm up Monday, Jan. 22.

Warming centres at libraries and community centres across Waterloo Region are open. A map of places to get temporary relief from the cold is available here.

SKI HILL BUSY

The deep freeze isn’t keeping people away from Chicopee ski hill in Kitchener. Slopes were busy Monday for opening day.

“We’re feeling excited about opening day – it’s fabulous, the conditions are fantastic,” CEO Bill Creighton said. “We still don’t have all of our runs open, but with this cold weather in a few days we’ll have lots of snow and lots of runs open.”

Skiers carve down a hill at Chicopee in Kitchener on Jan. 15, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Chicopee opened strictly for members over the weekend ahead of the official opening Monday.

Creighton said ideally they’d want to open before Christmas break, but can only do that when they weather co-operates.