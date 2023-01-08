Decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Waterloo region, rising case counts

The latest pandemic statistics from Region of Waterloo Public Health show decline hospitalizations but rising case counts.

As of Sunday, there are 36 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is down 16 from last week.

There are six people receiving intensive care, which is two more than the week prior.

Another person in the area has died from COVID-19. This marks the first death related to virus in 2023 and brings the pandemic total to 501.

Active cases have jumped by 30 from last week to a total of 326, which is expected to be an undercount because of testing restrictions.

There are two more outbreaks in high-risk settings, bringing the total to 12.