KITCHENER -- Over a dozen parks in Kitchener can be accessed once again this winter.

The city has reversed its decision to block off a total of 16 gravel parking lots after one councilor heard complaints from residents and questioned the decision to close them.

“They are a very low priority on our maintenance list and so they thought it was best to close them off,” said ward five Kitchener city councilor Kelly Galloway-Sealock. “It’s important for the active lifestyle to continue to have our parks open during the winter.”

Cement barriers have been removed from the parking lots and replaced with warning signs.

“It’s not going to be maintained,” said Galloway-Sealock. “But it’s also not going to be enforced.”

The city warns residents using the lots, trails, and parks that they won’t have winter maintenance and are not at fault for any potential injuries sustained.

“It’s our choice to come,” said resident Jason Hofstede. “I understand they’re not liable, we’re just out having fun.”