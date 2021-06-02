KITCHENER -- A decision about whether or not Waterloo Region students will go back to school this month is expected this afternoon.

Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott are scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

Schools across the province closed in April.

No matter the decision, parents and educators said they're frustrated waiting for information from the province about the possible return to in-class learning.

"It's really tough on kids to not know if we're going back or not," parent Holly Sabara said.

Teachers said planning for the rest of the school year has been difficult, since they don't know where they'll be teaching.

Patrick Etmanski with the Waterloo Region branch of the OECTA said Wednesday's announcement comes a little too late for everyone.

"Our parents and everybody involved, all the people who work in schools, who have kids, have to deal with daycare issues and so forth to try and get ready for another transition," he said. "It's really not fair to leave it this late."

Modelling released by Ontario health officials last month showed reopening schools could result in a six to 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca