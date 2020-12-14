KITCHENER -- A judgment is expected next month for a former Kitchener vice principal who is charged with sex-related crimes involving teens.

Reuben Lazar is facing four charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, involving two alleged victims.

Three other charges were withdrawn last week during the trial.

The defence and Crown attorney put forward their final arguments in court on Monday afternoon.

The judge is scheduled to deliver a decision on Jan. 20.

Lazar was convicted last year of molesting a teenage boy.