The numbers are in, and December 2018 was 2 C above the average in the region.

That’s according to a monthly report from the University of Waterloo’s weather station.

After a cold start, it was generally warmer throughout the month, with average daily highs of about 1.7 C.

That’s compared to an average of 0.2 C from 1981 to 2010.

A rainy finish brought the total rainfall to 71.2 millimetres, compared to just 11.5 centimetres of snow.

That snowfall amount was down over 25 centimetres compared to the average.