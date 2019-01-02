Featured
December warmer than average: UW weather station
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 1:11PM EST
The numbers are in, and December 2018 was 2 C above the average in the region.
That’s according to a monthly report from the University of Waterloo’s weather station.
After a cold start, it was generally warmer throughout the month, with average daily highs of about 1.7 C.
That’s compared to an average of 0.2 C from 1981 to 2010.
A rainy finish brought the total rainfall to 71.2 millimetres, compared to just 11.5 centimetres of snow.
That snowfall amount was down over 25 centimetres compared to the average.