Deceased in Perth County crash identified

A tractor trailer on its side in Perth County following a fatal collision. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 24, 2023) A tractor trailer on its side in Perth County following a fatal collision. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 24, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver