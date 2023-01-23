Deceased in Perth County crash identified

A Harriston, Ont. resident has died following a crash near Monkton, Ont. involving two vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Perth County Line 55 around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash involved an SUV and a transport truck.

On Tuesday morning, police identified the deceased as 67-year-old Lawrence Hewitt of Harriston, Ont. Hewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

The road was closed for several hours between Road 154 and Road 155.