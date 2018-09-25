

Police have released the identity of a male who died in a crash in Puslinch on Sept. 22.

Matthew Courtney, 40 of Guelph, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened at the intersection of Brock and Maltby Roads and involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

Wellington County OPP continued to investigate.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.