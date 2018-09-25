Featured
Deceased identified in fatal Puslinch crash
A fatal collision at an intersection in Puslinch. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:29PM EDT
Police have released the identity of a male who died in a crash in Puslinch on Sept. 22.
Matthew Courtney, 40 of Guelph, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision happened at the intersection of Brock and Maltby Roads and involved a pickup truck and a sedan.
Wellington County OPP continued to investigate.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.