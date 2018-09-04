Featured
Deceased identified in crash near Hagersville
Police say one person is dead following a collision in Haldimand County on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:14PM EDT
Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 6.
Dave Shaw, 33 of Hagersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 3, between the 10th and 11th concessions.
It was determined that a southbound vehicle had entered the northbound lane.
Three other people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospital.
Highway 6 was closed for several hours as police conducted the investigation.
The names of the involved parties were not released.
It was not clear what caused the collision.