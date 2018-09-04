

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 6.

Dave Shaw, 33 of Hagersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 3, between the 10th and 11th concessions.

It was determined that a southbound vehicle had entered the northbound lane.

Three other people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospital.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours as police conducted the investigation.

The names of the involved parties were not released.

It was not clear what caused the collision.