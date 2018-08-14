Featured
Deceased found at Pearl Place identified
Body discovered inside a home on Pearl Place in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 2:34PM EDT
Police have revealed the identity of the deceased person found at a residence on Pearl Place in Kitchener.
The person has been identified as Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, of Kitchener.
The body was located on Aug. 12 at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Police said in a Tweet that the death is considered suspicious.
There has been an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues and the public is advised to avoid the area if possible.