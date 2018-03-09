

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after portions of a deer carcass were found in a waterway in Meaford.

Grey County OPP say they were contacted Wednesday after somebody noticed two large plastic bags in the Bighead River near Grey Road 12, about 35 kilometres east of Owen Sound.

The caller reported that there was something that looked like meat in the clear bags.

Firefighters helped get the bags out of the river, allowing officials to determine that their contents were the remains of a deer.

Police say a pickup truck was seen parked on the Grey Road 12 bridge over the river for a long period of time late Monday night.

They want to hear from anyone who has information about how the deer’s remains ended up in the water.