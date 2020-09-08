Advertisement
Debit or credit: No cash payments on University of Guelph campus
The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario is shown on Friday March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon
KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph says it's now a cash-free campus.
The university says the move is to add "an extra layer of safety and security" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In light of the uncertainty around whether the disease can be transmitted via paper and coin currency, U of G has decided to play it safe," a statement on the university's website says in part. "We will no longer accept cash for purchases on campus."
Transactions need to be made using debit or credit, along with a U of G ID card for meal plans and an Express Plus Credit Account.
The university said the cash-free environment includes the library, dining establishments, the bookstore, parking and independent commercial stores.