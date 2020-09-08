KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph says it's now a cash-free campus.

The university says the move is to add "an extra layer of safety and security" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In light of the uncertainty around whether the disease can be transmitted via paper and coin currency, U of G has decided to play it safe," a statement on the university's website says in part. "We will no longer accept cash for purchases on campus."

Transactions need to be made using debit or credit, along with a U of G ID card for meal plans and an Express Plus Credit Account.

The university said the cash-free environment includes the library, dining establishments, the bookstore, parking and independent commercial stores.