A series of recent incidents has authorities warning parents about the danger of leaving children in cars during periods of hot weather.

Last week in Burlington, a three-year-old boy died of hyperthermia after being left in a vehicle on a hot day. Paramedics believe he was in the vehicle for several hours.

Hamilton police reported that a bystander came upon a child left in a car Saturday night and talked the child through the process of deactivating the vehicle’s alarm and getting to safety.

A video has also surfaced appearing to show a baby being left in a car in Waterloo, and an ensuing confrontation when a woman returned to the car and admitted to leaving a child inside of it.

Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health say no people or pets should ever be left unattended in hot cars by somebody caring for them.

“There’s no guarantee that the temperature in the car will be safe, even if the windows are rolled down,” says Chris Komorowski, the region’s manager of health protection and investigation.

Instead, Komorowski says, children should accompany the person caring for them out of the car, or be left with an alternative caregiver instead of being brought on the errand at all.

The health unit’s message is echoed by Canada Safety Council spokesperson Lewis Smith, who says four to six children die in Canada in a typical year due to being left in hot vehicles.

“Cars retain heat at a very, very fast rate,” Smith says.

“All it takes is one incident for a life to be completely turned around and for a tragedy to strike.”

While some parents may believe leaving a window open will mitigate the effects of the heat, Smith says there is no evidence to suggest it makes a significant difference to the likelihood of a child dying.

As for people who notice a child left in a car on a hot day, Smith recommends they call 911, listen to any instructions given by the operator and wait for police to arrive, rather than attempting to break a window or otherwise remedy the situation themselves.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa