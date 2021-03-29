Advertisement
Death on rural property not considered suspicious, police say
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 5:14PM EDT
Police respond to a rural property (Tyler Calver / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police said a death on a rural property in the Township of Wellington North isn't considered suspicious.
Officers were called to the property in Arthur on Sunday night for reports of a missing person. They said Monday the person was found dead on the property and the death isn't considered suspicious.
A neighbour told CTV Kitchener the person who died is a child.