KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener after a man was found unresponsive on the side of the road Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded near the intersection of Krug Street and Cambridge Avenue just after 3 a.m.

According to police, paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after on scene. It is not considered suspicious at this time.

Krug Street was closed between Cambridge Avenue and Becker Street while officers investigated but has since reopened.

Police say that more information will be released when it becomes available.