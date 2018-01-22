Featured
Death of worker hit by runaway truck to be subject of inquest
A runaway truck hit its driver and then took down hydro wires south of Sebringville, a chain of events which killed the truck's driver.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 4:25PM EST
An inquest will be held into the death of a Perth County man who was killed while working at a construction site.
Murray Hyde, 54, died in June 2016 while working at a rural intersection near Sebringville. He was working outside his truck when the truck started to move, striking him and then a hydro pole.
Ontario law stipulates that all construction site deaths are subject to inquests. Jurors are not able to make a legal finding of guilt, but can issue recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.
The inquest into Hyde’s death will start March 20 at the Stratford courthouse.