An inquest will be held into the death of a Perth County man who was killed while working at a construction site.

Murray Hyde, 54, died in June 2016 while working at a rural intersection near Sebringville. He was working outside his truck when the truck started to move, striking him and then a hydro pole.

Ontario law stipulates that all construction site deaths are subject to inquests. Jurors are not able to make a legal finding of guilt, but can issue recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

The inquest into Hyde’s death will start March 20 at the Stratford courthouse.