KITCHENER -- Police responded to an area in Kitchener on Friday for reports of a person who was found dead.

Officers were in the area of Victoria Street North and Duke Street West on Friday morning after receiving reports of a female who was found deceased.

Officials have not identified the woman, but did say that she was 53 years old. The circumstances around her death are not yet known.

Police said on Friday afternoon that the death wasn't considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.