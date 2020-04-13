KITCHENER -- The number of deaths at a long-term care and retirement home in Hagersville now stands at 15, after two more residents passed away over the weekend.

The total number of confirmed cases at Anson Place is 55. Of those, 35 are living in the long-term care facility and 19 live at the retirement residence.

That’s an increase of four cases since Saturday.

At that time, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said at least 30 staff members had tested positive for the virus and were not currently working at the facility.

Lisa Roth, the executive director at Anson Place, says a number of steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.

All residents who have tested positive are in strict self-isolation, but even healthy residents are staying in their rooms. Meals are being delivered by tray service, and they are being checked for COVID-19 symptoms twice a day.

Roth also says staff members are being monitored for symptoms as they enter and leave Anson Place.

She adds that everyone is wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and they have the appropriate amount of supplies.

The facility is also enhancing its cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Roth says they’ve recruited additional care and cleaning staff to give workers extra support.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says that as of Monday morning it had 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 recovered cases.