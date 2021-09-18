Death of one-year-old child in Wellesley Township, Ont. being investigated as a homicide
The death of a one-year-old child in the Township of Wellesley is being investigated as a homicide.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the area of Powell Road.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and to avoid the area.
No other information has been given at this time.
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
London
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
Car allegedly involved in north London homicide found
London police are asking the public for information after locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting death of Lynda Cruz Marques a week ago.
Windsor
Police investigate robbery at LaSalle bank
LaSalle police are investigating a bank robbery after a man allegedly demanded cash from a teller before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Enhanced sexual assault policy already in the works at UWindsor
An enhanced sexual assault policy at all post-secondary schools in Ontario is already in the works at the University of Windsor.
Barrie
Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Orillia drug bust
Four people are facing drug-related charges after a drug bust at an Orillia residence earlier this week.
Vaccines key to controlling surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
With intensive care units (ICU) reaching a breaking point in Alberta, an Alliston-based physician says he supports the province's move to help.
Northern Ontario
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a “treasured” collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
Glencore heading to new depths with new 'Onaping Depth' project
Glencore vice-president Peter Xavier recently gave an update to what the mining giant is up to at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce AGM in Copper Cliff. Among one of the big highlights was 'Onaping Depth,' a new ore body they're reaching at a cost of $1.3 billion.
Ottawa
Active COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in Ottawa increase on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.
Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416
Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.
Tractor driver killed in crash near Perth
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single vehicle crash on Christie Lake North Shore Road in Tay Valley Township.
Toronto
New Ontario mother discovers she doesn't qualify for parental leave benefits
A new Ontario mom is now learning she doesn’t qualify for parental leave benefits and will have to return to work much sooner than expected.
Ontario hits new milestone in number of cannabis retailers on the streets
The province just hit a new milestone in the number of cannabis retailers on our streets.
Montreal
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
Advocates call for moratorium on tent evictions in Halifax
As many as 150 people gathered at Halifax City Hall on Saturday calling for a ban on tent evictions for those experiencing homelessness in the city.
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
Highway 1 crash involving Manitoba RCMP vehicle sends two people to hospital
An RCMP officer and the driver of another vehicle were taken to hospital on Friday following a crash near Richer, Man.
Calgary
2 taken to hospital after separate early morning fires
The Calgary Fire Department says it responded to the scene of two house fires and a blaze inside an RV that broke out early Saturday morning.
Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary home
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out inside a condo building in Calgary's southwest.
Heritage Park cancels Carnivàle fundraiser due to public health restrictions
Officials at Calgary's Heritage Park say they made a 'difficult decision' to cancel a fundraising event, which ticket holders said was done at the last minute.
Edmonton
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
Vancouver
Whistler mountain peaks saw summer snowfall while rain storm pummeled Vancouver
While Metro Vancouver saw an unprecedented amount of rain on Friday, the slopes of Whistler, B.C. saw snow.
City of Surrey ordered to pay additional $200K to car dealers whose land it expropriated
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has ordered the City of Surrey to pay more than $200,000 to the former owners of a car dealership the city partially expropriated back in 2012.
B.C. willing to help Alberta in COVID-19 battle, but needs hospital space: Horgan
Premier John Horgan says the province is willing to help Alberta when it comes to battling COVID-19, but the priority is on ensuring hospitals in British Columbia don't become overwhelmed.