KITCHENER -- Guelph Police say the death of a man they found in a residence is not being considered suspicious.

According to officials, officers were called to a residence on Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a wellbeing check for a man.

"Once inside the home they found a male deceased," said Cst. Bryan Murphy of Guelph Police.

A large police presence with paramedics and firefighters could be seen in the area on Thursday.

In a Friday news release, officials said that further investigation has led them to believe the death is not suspicious and there is still no threat to public safety.

There is no indication yet how long the body was there, how old the male was, or how he died.

One neighbour tells CTV Kitchener she didn't know the man who lived at the home, but saw him walking regularly, and hadn't seen him in some time.

