Death not considered suspicious after body pulled from river
A body was discovered in New Hamburg.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 4:04PM EDT
After a postmortem was done on a body found in the Nith River, the death is not considered to be suspicious.
It was recovered from the river on Sunday in New Hamburg near William Scott Park.
Police and fire crews responded to the scene.
The body was sent to Toronto for a postmortem examination.
Details on how old the person was or how long the body was in the water have not been released.