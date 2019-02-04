

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in a death investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a male in distress in the Speed River at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Authorities searched the area of Wellington Street and Arthur Street before finding the male.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released until next of kin has been notified.

Police did not say whether the death was being considered suspicious or not.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.