Death in Kitchener 'not considered suspicious,' police say
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 12:24PM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 3:57PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a death in Kitchener on Monday is "not considered suspicious."
The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced a sudden death in a tweet on Monday afternoon.
Officers said just after noon that they had responded to a residence on Wellington Street North for their investigation.
The tweet said that there was no concern for public safety and sent out an update shortly before 4 p.m. saying the death isn't considered suspicious at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.