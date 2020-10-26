KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a death in Kitchener on Monday is "not considered suspicious."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced a sudden death in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE:



The death is not considered suspicious at this time. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/btgd3wuXlh — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 26, 2020

Officers said just after noon that they had responded to a residence on Wellington Street North for their investigation.

The tweet said that there was no concern for public safety and sent out an update shortly before 4 p.m. saying the death isn't considered suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.