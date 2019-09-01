

CTV Kitchener





Man dies at Elora Gorge, police investigating

OPP are investigating the death of a man at the Elora Gorge. He was found by passersby at the Irvine River, near the David Street bridge, around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The man had serious injuries and despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it’s too soon to determine the cause of death.

Abandoned macaroni and cheese in downtown Kitchener turned into art installation

A plate of macaroni and cheese that has been perplexing the community was turned into an art installation. On Tuesday, a photo surfaced on Reddit showing the plate sitting on a steel road barrier near King and Water streets in downtown Kitchener.

"Just a plate of mac and cheese on a light post at an intersection," the image's caption reads.

So far, nobody's quite sure how it got there.

Cleanup shuts down Hwy. 401 in Cambridge after tractor trailer fire

The OPP closed Highway 401 westbound just past Highway 8 in Cambridge due to a tractor trailer fire. The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, with cleanup lasting until the late hours of Thursday morning.

The trailer was reportedly loaded with garbage, where the fire spread to. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP says that the Cambridge Fire Department was on scene, but that things would have to get worse before they got better.

Hepatitis A confirmed at Woodstock restaurant, public health unit says

A restaurant-goer may have hepatitis A and not know it. That's according to Southwestern Public Health, who are advising that patrons of the TA Travel Centre's restaurant may have been exposed.

The advisory is for people who may have gone to the Mill Street restaurant between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22.

Suspicious fire damages Sauble Beach amusement park

A well-known Sauble Beach attraction has been burned. The former Sauble Beach Fun World sustained considerable damage after a fire last weekend.

Grey Bruce OPP was on patrol when they saw flames coming from the Main Street address. Officers at the scene estimate the flames were around 50 to 60 feet high.