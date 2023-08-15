Deal struck to drop most charges against Roos Island protestors

Four months after a confrontation between police and demonstrators at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, a deal has been reached to drop nearly all charges related to the incident.

Three people were charged with assaulting a police officer, forcible entry and mischief in the April 27 protest, which followed the City of Kitchener’s decision to close public access to Roos Island in an effort relocate people living at a homeless encampment there.

Protestors attempt to open the gate onto Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park as police and personnel from a private security company hired by the city try to hold it closed on April 27, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

On Tuesday, protest leader Julian Ichim pleaded guilty to forcible entry. In return, the Crown agreed to drop the two remaining charges he was facing, along with all charges against his co-accused.

Speaking to CTV News after his court appearance, Ichim said he doesn’t agree with the charges, but believes pleading guilty to one of them was the best path forward.

“Two innocent people were going to have a criminal record, including assault police charges, because they decided to stand up for me,” Ichim said. “So the question to me is what is the honourable thing to do? For me the honourable thing is to take responsibility.”

Julian Ichim speaks to CTV Kitchener following a court appearance on Aug. 15, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Dozens of protesters gathered at Victoria Park on April 27 after the city fenced off public access to the Roos Island. The site had been occupied as a homeless encampment with upwards of 60 people living there at its peak.

According to police, three people forced their way past a gate controlling access to the island and an officer was injured. Ichim and two other people were charged.

The deal with the Crown still needs to be approved by a judge. That matter was put over until Aug. 25.

More to come…