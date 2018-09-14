

CTV Kitchener





Brenda Lussier is determined to be the first deaf woman to swim across Lake Ontario.

The Guelph woman has attempted the journey on three previous occasions but had to end each one early due to weather or health issues.

Her last attempt was on August 12th.

Lussier left Port Dalhousie and was headed towards Toronto.

Her body temperature rose shortly after she began her journey and later that first day, she began to feel disoriented and nearly lost consciousness.

She was pulled from the water just short of the halfway mark and was treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

But Lussier isn’t ready to give up on what she calls her Silent Swim.

She’ll return to Lake Ontario around 8 p.m. Friday, this time departing from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Silent Swim is also a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis.