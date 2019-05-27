

CTV Kitchener





Several weekend crashes are prompting police to remind drivers to use their common sense.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a single vehicle crash where a vehicle lost control and flipped in a farmer’s field in Woolwich.

Two people were killed in a pair of crashes on Sunday near Waterloo Region.

In Brantford, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital after a vehicle slammed into a cement pole on Sunday morning.

Then, a vehicle near Fergus collided with a group of trees, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Last weekend, 20-year-old Dallas Campbell was killed after the vehicle he was driving hit a hydro pole. His passenger, Ashley Lauzon, was seriously injured in that crash but is recovering well.

Police said speed was definitely a factor in that crash, and is being looked at as a possible factor in both of the fatal crashes that happened this weekend.

Officials say that, as the weather gets better, people forget how to drive. Police are reminding people to use common sense on the roads.