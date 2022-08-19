Deadline looms for October's municipal election

Those planning to run in the upcoming municipal election have until 2 p.m. Friday to register.

Many more names have been added to the candidate list over the past week.

Four people are in the running for mayor in Kitchener, four candidates are listed in Cambridge, and in Waterloo there's three names on the official list.

There have been concerns about the number of people registered for municipal positions as we near the deadline.

In seven wards there is only one candidate running and as of Friday morning, no one was registered for the mayoral positions in both Wellesley Township and the Township of North Dumfries.

The director of legislative services for the City of Waterloo says the last minute rush to register isn't surprising.

"It's not unusual for candidates to file closer to nomination day," explained Julie Scott. "While we are keeping a close eye on it, we were not concerned. We received lots of inquiries from potential candidates so we knew they were coming in and that's certainly what happened this week."

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 24.