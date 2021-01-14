KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after they say someone left dead animals on two vehicles parked in a driveway in Charlotteville.

Officers were called an address on Water Street at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say the incident happened in the half hour prior and someone left a dead raccoon and rabbit on two vehicles.

Anyone with surveillance footage or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.