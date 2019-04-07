

CTV Kitchener





Amber Santa was taking her dog for a walk Friday morning when she made an appalling discovery.

Six dead puppies were tied up by their legs behind an abandoned house in Norfolk County.

“I truly think that they came right from birth, someone took them immediately,” she said. “They looked like brand new babies.”

OPP are currently investigating how the young dogs ended up on the property.

“We're trying to determine exactly what happened,” said Ed Sanchuck of Norfolk County OPP. “If they were left out here, if it's a litter, whatever the case may be, but we are going to be following up with that information that was received from the public.”

Santa had accidentally entered the private property through a hole in the fence. She says neighbours in her community take their pets out in the direction on occasion.

“The condition they were in, they kind of blended in with the leaves, and anybody could have stepped on them,” she said. “Anybody could have stumbled over them and not even noticed.”

Santa says she can’t imagine if her children had been with her.

“It’s so close to home,” she said. “That’s what really triggered me.”

Police encourage anyone with information to call the OPP or Crimestoppers.