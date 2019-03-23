

CTV Kitchener





OPP and fire crews recovered a dead woman from the Grand River in Elora on Friday.

The investigators and chief coroner spent the weekend probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

They say they’ve deemed the case non-suspicious and are not releasing her identity to the public.

Her age and where she is from is also unknown at the time.

“It’s sad and it’s a shock and hopefully the family can be notified and grieve in their own time,” said an Elora resident.

Wellington County OPP say a civilian located her near the body of the river.

“It’s pretty unusual for the area,” said resident John Cloutier. “I did notice a little bit more [police on Saturday], but I can’t say I saw any of them out of their cruiser or walking around the riverbank or anything like that.”