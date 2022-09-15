Dead body found in Elora Gorge under investigation

news -

Wellington County OPP are investigating a death in Elora, Ont.

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an injury call on John Street in Elora.

Officials said it was reported that a person was lying along the Irvine River in the Elora Gorge.

OPP along with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services attended. The individual was pronounced dead at scene.

“We don’t have any witnesses to what happened, so what the coroner finds out will determine what the investigation will look like,” Const. Josh Cunningham told CTV News.

Cunningham said the body has been removed, and the deceased has yet to be identified.

“There wasn’t anything at scene that made us really suspect anything suspicious was going on,” he said.