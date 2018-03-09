

CTV Kitchener





It’s almost time to spring forward.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday in the parts of Canada and the United States that observe it. Exceptions in Canada include Saskatchewan and small parts of northern Ontario, British Columbia and Nunavut.

In all areas where daylight saving time is observed, its start means clocks that do not automatically adjust themselves have to be manually set forward by one hour.

Movements to either end daylight saving time or make it year-round spring up on occasion. Florida’s legislature passed a bill this week which would make daylight saving time permanent for all 12 months of the year. The bill must still be approved by Congress and the state’s governor.

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4.

With files from The Associated Press