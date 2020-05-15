The Grand River Conservation Authority is reopening some trails and parks for limited day use on Saturday, May, 16 just in time for the long weekend – but it comes with a number of conditions and warnings for anyone wanting to use them. GRCA officials say they will be reopening their properties in stages, and information about additional sites will be shared on May 20.

Reopening Saturday, May 16 for limited day use activities such as biking and hiking:

The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail (GRCA sections)

The Brantford to Hamilton Rail Trail (GRCA sections)

The Elora Cataract Trailway (remaining closed section)

The GRCA notes that the SC Johnson Trail from Paris to Brantford has remained open, as it has been maintained by the Couny of Brant.

Reopening Saturday, May 16 for limited day use activities such as walking and birdwatching:

Laurel Creek (Waterloo)

Shade’s Mills (Cambridge)

Hours, fees and activities

The conservation areas will only be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those with a GRCA membership, or by credit card payment at the gate. The GRCA says standard entrance fees will apply.

Fishing and boating are not permitted in Laurel Creek or Shade’s Mills at this time.

Parking is limited.

No facilities or garbage containers

All of the buildings and facilities in the areas, including washrooms, gatehouses, picnic areas, playgrounds, beaches and docks will remain closed.

No garbage receptacles will be available, and the GRCA is asking visitors to carry any garbage or pet waste out with them.

Phyiscal distancing & group restrictions

The GRCA says visitors are “reminded to practice physical distancing by staying at least two metres or six feet apart, and not to congregate in groups”.

Officials are also asking people to plan short visits to the reopened areas, so that the spaces can be shared with everyone looking to enjoy them.