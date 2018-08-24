

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Court of Appeal announced Thursday it has dismissed a request from David Thomas to overturn his conviction and sentence in a 2015 murder.

Thomas was found guilty of killing Denise Bourdeau in 2015.

Her badly decomposed body was found along the banks of the Grand River in April 2007, months after she had disappeared.

She had last been seen alive at a New Year’s party – a party which, multiple witnesses testified at trial, she left with Thomas.

In the time between Bourdeau’s disappearance and the discovery of her remains, Thomas had repeatedly told Bourdeau’s family that he didn’t know where she was.

Following his arrest in 2011, he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Thomas was eventually convicted of second degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, but is eligible for parole after 16 years.

Thomas appealed the conviction raising concerns about the admissibility of various statements and evidence at his trial. He also said there were errors in the charge to the jury.

The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed his request on Thursday.