KITCHENER -- A man on his way to Stratford, Ont. had a close call with a tire that flew off a truck and bounced across the expressway in front of him, and the whole incident was captured on his dash cam.

Justin Breau says he was making a morning run out to meet a friend for a round a golf but, not long after he got on the highway in Kitchener, something out of the corner of his eye caught his attention.

He adds that he was travelling westbound on Hwy. 7/8 between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Road when it happened.

In the distance, Breau thought the tire was actually an animal in the centre median, but realized what it was as it quickly approached, forcing him to brake to get out of the way.

From the video, it appears no one else saw the tire, as other vehicles zoom past Breau who pulled off onto the shoulder.

“It all happened so fast,” he said. “It was just a matter of making sure that I was okay and no one else behind me was hit.

“I looked across the highway and the vehicle had come to a stop at the side of the road, so I mean kudos to the driver for keeping it under control after losing a tire, it was pretty terrifying.”

Breau says he wanted to make sure the driver of the now three-wheeled truck was okay before leaving, which they were.