In a dash cam video posted to Twitter, an SUV can be seen driving into a designated bike lane, ignoring concrete blocks and bollards.

The video was taken on Sunday on King Street in Waterloo and posted online early yesterday morning.

In the footage, a black SUV is shown driving along the street, the vehicle signals right and proceeds into the bike lane.

The Region of Waterloo tweeted in response, calling the manoeuver “an anomaly” and “illegal.”

Earlier this fall, the bike lanes were installed in several areas around the university district as part of a pilot project.

In a tweet, the region added that additional markings are coming this spring to alert drivers to the presence of cycling lanes when they enter from a side street.