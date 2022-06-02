Dash cam captures footage of tire striking vehicle on Conestoga Parkway

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered

Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. Here's what it means for gun control in the country:

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver