Daniel P. Reeve to be sentenced in $10M fraud, theft case
Daniel P. Reeve speaks with CTV News in this undated image taken from video.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 7:54AM EDT
The sentencing hearing in the largest fraud case by dollar amount in Waterloo Region’s history is set to begin in a Kitchener court this week.
In October, former financial advisor and author Daniel P. Reeve was found guilty of fraud and theft for swindling 41 clients out of $10 million.
Reeve’s trial took more than two years and heard from victims and employees of his investment businesses, as well as Reeve himself.
When proposing a sentence for Reeve, the judge asked the crown to look towards the largest fraud case in American history, Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years for his role in a US$65-billion fraud case.
Reeve’s sentencing hearing is expected to last for one week.