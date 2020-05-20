KITCHENER -- As long as people are staying home more and practicing physical distancing, experts say our cars' health could take a hit.

With fewer trips begin taken, more vehicles are left untouched, which could lead to serious issues down the line.

Mechanics say they're seeing vehicles with a lot of the same issues, like dead batteries or even rusty brakes, issues which can happen if your car stays parked for too long.

Leaving it sitting for extended periods could cause major damage to a vehicle, but there are ways you can help mitigate some of the effects.

Experts say it's important to keep the wheels in motion every couple of days, suggesting drivers take their cars for a spin as often as they can.

"It's also really good to try to get on the highway, get up to highway speed, give the alternator a chance to charge the battery," explains Christian Noble, owner of OK Tire in Cambridge.

"Also things like pulleys and belts not getting seized and not being sitting for too long, and the worst enemy for a car: rust."

Especially if your car is older, getting the fluid moving prevents moisture in the fuel tank and stops gas from going stale.

CAA suggests you don't disconnect your battery noting that the average battery lasts for around five years. They say you should also maintain your tire pressure during the pandemic.