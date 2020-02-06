KITCHENER -- The Ontario Healthcare Coalition is sounding the alarm about the “dangerous shortage” of personal support workers in long-term care homes.

The non-profit, which is made up of 400 grassroots community organizations, says many facilities across the province are operating with a shortage of one to two PSW’s on every shift.

And in some cases, they say, long-term care homes are lacking up to 10 workers a day.

Shoshannah Bourgeois, who works as a PSW in London, says the shortage is creating an unsafe environment for patients and staff.

“[Residents] can be sitting in the same clothes they had the day before and sleeping in them sometimes, going hours without a change of brief, sitting in urine and feces causing a breakdown of skin and infections.”

The Minister of Long-Term Care says the government is aware of the shortage and is taking steps to deal with the situation.

The Ontario Healthcare Coliation is calling on the government to boost funding before the situation gets worse.