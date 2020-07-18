KITCHENER -- A group of dance instructors in Ontario want the government to change its pandemic guidelines for their businesses.

As most of the province moved into Stage 3 on Friday, Lisa Collins wanted dance studios to do the same.

"I started working on my own guidelines in order to open my dance studio safely," Collins said.

Collins worked in collaboration with a group of directors across the province on a reopening document.

"We circulated the document and we received over 500 signatures from other directors across Ontario that would adhere to our guidelines," she said.

Dance isn't recognized as a provincial sport organization in Ontario, meaning there's no governing body.

"We have submitted our workplace guidelines for COVID-19 Ontario's dance and performing arts studios to Premier Doug Ford," Collins said.

At the end of Stage 2, dance schools across Ontario were allowed to welcome back elite competitive dancers. They could also hold weekly summer day camps.

"But, it excluded out recreational program or anyone working towards a certification," Collins said.

While there are restrictions, Collins said the Stage 2 plan is a step in the right direction for her studio, In.Motion School of Performing Arts. She started offering camps this week.

"Children need other children and our dancers need to be back doing what they love to do," she said.

The studio has some additional safety measures in place, like tape on studio floors and a drop-off system for parents.